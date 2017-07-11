Wichita school board elects new president, vice president

Mike Rodee is the new president of the Wichita school board, after a vote by board members at their meeting Monday.
Board member Betty Arnold was elected vice president.
Rodee’s and Arnold’s terms expire in January. Both are running for re-election.
Rodee, who represents District 5 in west Wichita, has served on the school board since 2013. He previously served as board vice president for the 2015-16 school year.
Arnold, who represents District 1 in central and northeast Wichita, has served on the board since 2007. She served as president in 2011-12 and 2015-16, and as vice president in 2010-11 and 2013-14.
According to district policy, the board president presides over meetings, enforces rules, signs legal documents, makes committee appointments and serves as the official spokesperson for the board.
