Mike Rodee was elected president of the Wichita school board.
Mike Rodee was elected president of the Wichita school board. The Wichita Eagle File photo
Mike Rodee was elected president of the Wichita school board. The Wichita Eagle File photo

Education

July 11, 2017 1:56 PM

Wichita school board elects new president, vice president

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

Mike Rodee is the new president of the Wichita school board, after a vote by board members at their meeting Monday.

Board member Betty Arnold was elected vice president.

Rodee’s and Arnold’s terms expire in January. Both are running for re-election.

Rodee, who represents District 5 in west Wichita, has served on the school board since 2013. He previously served as board vice president for the 2015-16 school year.

Arnold, who represents District 1 in central and northeast Wichita, has served on the board since 2007. She served as president in 2011-12 and 2015-16, and as vice president in 2010-11 and 2013-14.

According to district policy, the board president presides over meetings, enforces rules, signs legal documents, makes committee appointments and serves as the official spokesperson for the board.

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Teacher imprisoned for relationship with former student, writes a book

Teacher imprisoned for relationship with former student, writes a book 2:48

Teacher imprisoned for relationship with former student, writes a book

Kansas teenager wins Microsoft Word competition 0:41

Kansas teenager wins Microsoft Word competition
WSU students semifinalists for Innovate Her award 1:12

WSU students semifinalists for Innovate Her award

View More Video