WSU graduate aspires for social justice and change

Kiah Duggins is one of those college graduates who plan on doing big things.
At Wichita State University, she triple majored in international business, economics and Spanish. In August, as a Fulbright Scholar, she will travel to Taiwan and teach English for a year.
Then, she plans on going to law school where she will major in either civil or human rights law.
She is a strong believer in social justice.
Duggins is one of thousands of college students who will graduate in ceremonies across the area on Saturday.
Last week, Duggins was asked to be the student speaker at the annual Fairmount Society dinner, one of WSU’s most prestigious events filled with university donors and alumni.
Duggins spoke about the differences between talent and opportunities. She is graduating from WSU’s Barton School of Business, which she attended after receiving the Clay Barton Scholarship in Business.
“Talent is universal, but opportunity is not,” Duggins said Wednesday. “I have had all these experiences and accomplishments the past four years not because I had more talent but I had opportunities given to me by a variety of people, including the donors that were in that room.”
Duggins, who is African American, said Wednesday she has since thought about the irony of the moment. While she was being honored, a fellow African-American – former student body president emeritus Joseph Shepard – was reportedly called a racist slur and his mother assaulted. Police continue to investigate the incident.
Duggins said she has since sent a letter to the university newspaper, The Sunflower.
“I gave a speech to some of Wichita State University’s biggest donors about how grateful I am for the opportunities I’ve had in college,” Duggins wrote. “While I publicly praised WSU at an event where I was (one) of approximately (two) black guests in a room of over 100 people, the police responded to reports of a racially charged attack on campus.”
She told the Eagle that while “I have had incredible experiences from a lot of different institutions and privileges, other students are marginalized who share similar identities.
“While I am grateful and proud to be a Shocker … I call attention to the discrimination that happens on campus and mistreatment that happens on campus.”
That’s one reason, she said, she is an advocate for social justice.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Saturday area college graduations
The following is a list of area college graduation ceremonies:
Wichita State University
Koch Arena located on the WSU main campus at the corner of 21st and Hillside.
▪ Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Fine Arts. Ceremony begins at 9 am.
▪ College of Education and College of Health Professions. Ceremony begins at 1 pm.
▪ College of Business and College of Engineering. Ceremony begins at 5 pm.
Friends University
Commencement begins at 2 p.m. at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman.
Newman University
Undergraduate ommencement, 10 a.m. at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple.
Graduate commencement, 3 p.m. at Central Community Church.
Butler Community College
AAS/Certificate/GED and Associate of General Studies will be at 9:30 a.m. in the Butler Community College Gymnasium in El Dorado.
The Associate of Science ceremony will be at 1 p.m. in the same location.
