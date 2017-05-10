Protestors call for WSU student leader to step down after alleged racist incident

Dozens of Wichita State students staged a sit-in on campus on Wednesday, calling for the student president to temporarily step down following an alleged racist incident that involved her parents.
The protest came less than a week after Paige Hungate’s mother was accused of calling Joseph Shepard a racial slur following an end-of-year student government banquet. Multiple witnesses also said they saw Hungate’s father charge at Shepard, the outgoing student body president, and the two had to be separated.
The May 4 incident is now being investigated by university police as an alleged disorderly conduct and battery in which Shepard and his mother are listed as the victims. Shepard has not responded to requests for comment.
Paige Hungate met with around 50 students protesting outside Student Government Association offices in the Rhatigan Student Center. She took questions for about two hours.
Hungate, who was elected last month, agreed on the need for more diversity training and some of the protestors’ other demands. But Hungate said she was not going to resign.
“I feel that I can do my job,” Hungate said. “My passion to serve students is what led me here and keeps me here.”
Protesting students argued that an on-campus investigation involving Hungate’s parents creates a “conflict of interest” and hurts her ability to lead the student body.
Students said they were upset at what they view as a quiet response to the May 4 incident by the administration and student government, pointing to a supportive statement posted on Twitter from Emporia State student leaders.
Others said the allegations demonstrated larger problems with race relations on campus.
Kavya Natesan said it “speaks volumes” that student leaders like Hungate had not undergone diversity training or maintained a more robust relationship with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
“We’re here to hold her to a certain level of accountability,” Natesan said.
Hungate said she would weigh the protestors’ demands and respond soon.
“I’m here to listen, and I hope that me standing here … shows that,” Hungate said. “I’m trying to hear you out. I’m really, really trying.”
Daniel Salazar
