Ron Baker to sign autographs at WSU bookstore

Ron Baker, the former Wichita State University basketball player who currently plays for the New York Knicks, will return to WSU next week for an autograph session at the university bookstore.
Baker will sign autographs from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 18 at the University Bookstore, in the Rhatigan Student Center on WSU’s campus.
The event is free. There will be a limit of one item autographed per person. Photographs will be permitted during the session, but Baker will not be posing for pictures, university officials said in a news release.
Those who attend the event will receive 30 percent off one WSU-imprinted item that day in the bookstore, officials said.
