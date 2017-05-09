Andover voters approve school bond issues for $188 million in projects

Voters in the Andover school district on Tuesday approved two bond issues that will pump more than $188 million worth of projects into the district.
According to unofficial results posted by the Sedgwick County and Butler County election offices, the vote for the first ballot question was 2,412-815. That issue contained bond money to build two schools, add storm shelters to existing schools and more.
Voters approvedthe second ballot question 1,772-1,452. That measure contained money to build a district swimming pool, construct a career studies center and add artificial turf to some athletic fields.
Andover superintendent Greg Rasmussen said Tuesday’s results validate the work of dozens of patrons who planned, developed and lobbied for the bond questions.
“We know people move to Andover primarily for the schools, and this shows that strong support for education is still there and still strong,” he said.
“We’re just really excited and ready to start planning and get to work.”
The bond plan called for Andover to replace the older of its two high schools, as well as Meadowlark Elementary School. The plan also included storm shelters and secure entrances, a district tennis complex, upgraded athletic facilities, a middle- and high-school orchestra program and an expanded preschool program.
The plan called for a 26-mill property tax increase through 2034. The tax, which was scheduled to sunset in September 2019, amounts to $260 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home.
The second bond called for an increase to Andover’s mill levy by 1.9 mills – about $22 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home.
