Andover bond would replace high school, add programs

Andover High School, which opened in 1984, is hardly an antique.
But supporters of a proposed bond issue say building a new high school – replacing everything but gymnasiums that were added in 2008 – is the most efficient way for the district to serve patrons and continue attracting families.
“When people move here, they select us already as being the top area school district,” said Greg Rasmussen, superintendent of Andover schools. The district, which has about 8,000 students, includes parts of east Wichita.
“Our community has high expectations for us. They expect excellence from us, and there are so many things they expect that we do at a very high level,” he said. “Upgrading our facilities to make sure we address all those was important.”
On Tuesday, voters in Andover will decide two bond issues that together would pump $188.6 million worth of projects into the district.
The first ballot question, for $168.8 million, would replace Andover High and Meadowlark Elementary schools, add storm shelters and secure entrances, build a district tennis complex, upgrade athletic facilities, launch a middle- and high-school orchestra program and expand the preschool program.
The second question, for $19.8 million, would build a district swimming pool, construct a career center and add artificial turf to varsity baseball and softball fields.
“It’s going to touch every building, every structure,” said Josh Wells, an Andover parent and school board member.
The first question would take a 26-mill tax increase, which was scheduled to sunset in September 2019, and extend it through 2034. The increase amounts to $260 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home – about $3,900 over the life of the bond.
The second question would require a 2.3-mill tax increase – about $26 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home.
New high school
Wells said a committee exploring district needs considered remodeling Andover High, which has significant structural issues, but decided a new building made more sense.
“It’s been remodeled five times, added onto here and there,” he said. “So I think: When is enough enough?
“I like to say they were able to tear down Yankee Stadium and build a new one. We are at that point here with Andover High.”
Remodeling the current school, adding a storm shelter and upgrading classrooms and science labs were estimated to cost about two-thirds what a new building would cost, Wells said.
The proposal calls for a new $57.5 million school to be built on the site of the current Andover High. The old building – everything but the 2008 addition – would be demolished after the new school opens.
Rasmussen, the superintendent, who plans to retire in June, said the proposed bond would put Andover’s two high schools on more equal footing.
During a recent tour of Andover High, he pointed out its narrow hallways, low ceilings and small classrooms. In one history classroom, the floor has separated from the wall on one side, and the carpet in one corner was soaked with rainwater and mud.
“We have a beautiful Andover Central High School that is open-air, has a lot of natural light and high ceilings,” he said. “Bringing this up to that standard was going to be very difficult.”
Eventually, Rasmussen said, Andover likely will need a third high school and middle school. The district opted nearly two decades ago to cap its high schools at about 900 students, citing studies that pointed to the value of smaller high schools.
“The logistics and operating costs and our enrollment growth just weren’t justifying a third high school at this time,” he said. “But in the long run, we definitely will need one, and this (bond issue) will position us for that.”
Adding programs
The proposed bond would allow the district to add programs some families have clamored for, Rasmussen added, such as orchestra classes. It also would “at least double” the number of children enrolled in Andover’s half-day early childhood program, he said.
“We have many young families that move to the area that are asking about preschool opportunities, and right now we do not offer very many preschool seats,” he said.
The plan calls for building a new Meadowlark Elementary and renovating the existing school into district offices and classrooms for Andover eCademy. It also would enhance the Andover Central High School stadium to host home events.
The two-part bond issue is similar to one floated by the Maize school district in 2015. In that election, voters approved $70.7 million worth of school improvements but rejected a plan to build a $12.8 million swimming pool complex.
Rasmussen said the second question features items that were “supported in a lot of ways” but were seen as elements beyond the necessities.
It’s unclear where a district swimming pool, if approved, would be built, Wells said. Officials say it could be used for physical education as well as swim-team practices and meets.
The proposed career center would be “a high school version” of what Wichita State University is doing with its Innovation Campus, Rasmussen said.
“The idea is to partner with area businesses to have students get not only classroom time but on-the-job training experience in real jobs, doing real things for real businesses,” he said.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
