Southeast grads may wear kente-cloth stoles this year

About a dozen students at Southeast High School in Wichita plan to wear kente-cloth stoles over their graduation gowns, after lobbying school officials to allow the traditional African symbols at commencement this year.
“It was important, and it was a sense of pride for our students,” said Joy Barnes, co-sponsor of the Positive African-American Students group at Southeast.
“It’s just a visual representation of history, of pride. … but it’s also to celebrate and connect with other students who share their communal struggle and their successes.”
The student group was founded several years ago by Antoine Agnew, a clinical behavioral support specialist at Southeast, who wanted to reward young black men who met academic, attendance and behavior goals and help them prepare for college. The group later expanded to include girls.
Barnes, who works for the Pando Initiative (formerly Communities in Schools), said seniors last year received handmade kente stoles and wore them to convocation and a senior breakfast.
But at least one student who wore the stole to commencement was instructed to put it under his graduation gown, Barnes said.
Last month, senior Na’Tianna Stocker wrote an article about the stoles for Southeast’s student newspaper, The Stampede. It quoted senior Patricia Bazile, who said she thought students should be allowed to wear the stoles over their gowns during graduation.
Earlier this week, Southeast principal Lori Doyle told the group’s sponsors that the stoles would be allowed at this year’s graduation Tuesday.
“She wanted to double-check and make sure, just get clarification” from district officials that the stoles could be worn, said Susan Arensman, spokeswoman for the district.
“It was just, ‘Here are the guidelines we kind of follow,’ ” she said. “When she learned other schools do it, then it was like, ‘OK, they can.’ ”
Kente, a multicolored hand-woven fabric, is native to ethnic groups in west Africa. In the United States, many African-Americans incorporate kente cloth into attire at weddings, graduations and other special occasions.
District officials said no policy dictates what students can wear at commencement. The decision is left to school administrators, who follow general guidelines aimed at keeping ceremonies formal, respectful and equitable.
Bill Faflick, assistant superintendent of secondary schools, said sashes and cords typically are restricted to those awarded by nationally recognized educational organizations, such as National Honor Society, International Baccalaureate, AVID and similar groups.
“They’ve established this criteria to help recognize graduates in that regard. That’s been the general standard,” he said.
Faflick said kente-cloth stoles “have been part of what we’ve allowed for years,” but they’re more prevalent at some schools than others.
“Support of a cultural emphasis for that student and family – there’s not been a problem with those historically,” he said.
Barnes said the Southeast students’ stoles were donated by the Wichita chapter of Links Inc., a national nonprofit organization for African-American women.
Along with the stole – which features traditional African colors of red, green, gold and black – each student received a note that said:
“As you go forward, go with the understanding that you are part of a community that has eyes that acknowledge you; hearts that love you; and arms that support you. …You are becoming an adult, but you are not alone.”
Bazile, 17, said she’s excited to wear her stole when she crosses the stage to accept her diploma Tuesday. She plans to hang it in her dorm room at Langston University in Oklahoma, where she will start college this fall.
“We didn’t all go through the same things in high school,” Bazile said. “We all went through our own paths during those four years … and when you graduate you’re supposed to show your individuality.
“This is what I went through. This is what I was a part of. This is what I earned as a Southeast student for four years. This is what I should get to wear.”
Stocker, the student journalist whose story highlighted the issue at Southeast, also is a member of Positive African-American Students and plans to wear her stole Tuesday.
“We together opened doors for the rest of the Wichita community, to be able to express themselves at graduation,” she said.
