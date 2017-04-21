Proposed Wichita school calendar similar to this year’s

Next year’s calendar for Wichita students would look much like the current one – with fewer but longer school days than previous years – according to a proposal board members will consider Monday.

The proposed 2017-18 calendar has 158 school days – the same as this year’s.

The first day of school for most children in the Wichita district would be Aug. 23. Sixth- and ninth-graders would attend orientation Aug. 22. The last day of school would be May 16, 2018.

Students would have more than two weeks for winter break, according to the proposed calendar. The last day of the fall semester would be Dec. 14.

Spring break would be March 19-23, 2018, with a work day for teachers the previous Friday, March 16.

The Wichita district, as part of a $3 million budget cut last year, added 30 minutes to each school day and trimmed 15 days from the academic calendar.

Some say the transition has been more challenging than expected, particularly for young children and their families.

Wichita district leaders have said they may consider changing the start times of the school day in an effort to dismiss elementary school students earlier, but start times are not part of the plan being considered Monday.

At a meeting earlier this month, superintendent John Allison told board members his staff was still analyzing potential costs of any change to start times. Tweaking start times for some schools could require additional buses, he said.