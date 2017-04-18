Education

April 18, 2017 3:47 PM

Newman University awards more than $1.3 million in scholarships

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

Newman University has awarded more than $1.3 million to 15 high school seniors who were selected to receive the university’s two top scholarships, officials said in a news release.

Four students were awarded a Cardinal Newman Scholarship, the university’s most prestigious award, each valued at $117,400 in tuition, fees and related expenses for the upcoming school year. They are:

▪ Hazel May, Derby High School, elementary education major

▪ Tracy Nguyen, Bishop Carroll High School, pre-medicine major

▪ Nicholas Samsel, Kapaun Mount Carmel High School, undecided

▪ Ryan Zhuang, Wichita East High School, pre-medicine major

Eleven students will receive the Monsignor Leon McNeill Scholarship. The scholarship, named for the first president of the university, awards students $20,000 per year for four years.

Recipients of the McNeill Scholarship are:

▪ Zachary Eck, Andale High School, pre-physical therapy major

▪ McGrew “Mac” Foley, Wichita Collegiate High School, pre-dental major

▪ Bryant Hall, Owasso High School (Owasso, Okla.), liberal studies major

▪ Brock Hess, Bishop Carroll High School, secondary education major

▪ Claire Morgan, Bishop Carroll High School, nursing major

▪ Marie O’Neal, Bishop Carroll High School, elementary education major

▪ Eric Schartz, Maize High School, undecided

▪ Matthew Slusser, Cheney High School, undecided

▪ Victoria Stolz, home school, theology major

▪ Katherine Sullivan, Piper High School (Kansas City, Kan.), pre-physical therapy major

▪ Sarah Ternes, Kapaun Mount Carmel High School, biochemistry major

