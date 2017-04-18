Newman University awards more than $1.3 million in scholarships

Newman University has awarded more than $1.3 million to 15 high school seniors who were selected to receive the university’s two top scholarships, officials said in a news release.
Four students were awarded a Cardinal Newman Scholarship, the university’s most prestigious award, each valued at $117,400 in tuition, fees and related expenses for the upcoming school year. They are:
▪ Hazel May, Derby High School, elementary education major
▪ Tracy Nguyen, Bishop Carroll High School, pre-medicine major
▪ Nicholas Samsel, Kapaun Mount Carmel High School, undecided
▪ Ryan Zhuang, Wichita East High School, pre-medicine major
Eleven students will receive the Monsignor Leon McNeill Scholarship. The scholarship, named for the first president of the university, awards students $20,000 per year for four years.
Recipients of the McNeill Scholarship are:
▪ Zachary Eck, Andale High School, pre-physical therapy major
▪ McGrew “Mac” Foley, Wichita Collegiate High School, pre-dental major
▪ Bryant Hall, Owasso High School (Owasso, Okla.), liberal studies major
▪ Brock Hess, Bishop Carroll High School, secondary education major
▪ Claire Morgan, Bishop Carroll High School, nursing major
▪ Marie O’Neal, Bishop Carroll High School, elementary education major
▪ Eric Schartz, Maize High School, undecided
▪ Matthew Slusser, Cheney High School, undecided
▪ Victoria Stolz, home school, theology major
▪ Katherine Sullivan, Piper High School (Kansas City, Kan.), pre-physical therapy major
▪ Sarah Ternes, Kapaun Mount Carmel High School, biochemistry major
