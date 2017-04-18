Education

Power outage affecting most of Wichita State’s campus

By Bryan Horwath

Most of the Wichita State University campus was without power as of late Tuesday morning, according to the school.

The outage was reported via a tweet sent at about 11:30 a.m. from the university’s main twitter account.

According to Westar Energy’s website, about 600 customers were experiencing a loss of power due to two outages in northeast Wichita as of 11:35 a.m.

Westar spokeswoman Gina Penzig said in a email late Tuesday morning that the cause of the outage was not yet known. She said a troubleshooter was headed to the affected area.

In a tweet sent out at 11:40 a.m., Westar said power was expected to restored by 1 p.m.

