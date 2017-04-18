Colyer to speak Tuesday at Boys & Girls Club

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon at the Boys & Girls Club of South Central Kansas, according to a news release.
Colyer will speak at the club at 2400 N. Opportunity Drive at 4:30 p.m. as part of an unveiling of a new game room that was made possible by a $20,000 grant from the Amerigroup Foundation, the release said.
“I salute Amerigroup Foundation for their continued commitment to ensuring that Kansas youths have access to tools and health education that will help them live healthy lifestyles,” said Colyer in the release.
With two locations in Wichita, the Boys & Girls Club of South Central Kansas provides after-school programming for kids from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the organization’s website.
