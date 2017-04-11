Here’s how to enroll in Wichita summer school

Enrollment for high school summer courses begins this week in Wichita.
Summer school will be offered May 30 through June 15 at West High School and Chester I. Lewis Virtual School. The morning session is 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.; the afternoon session is noon to 4 p.m. Classes are held Monday through Thursday.
Summer courses allow students to receive credit in required subject areas after they have failed a course earlier. Three classes – physical education, financial literacy and government – also are offered for original credit with certain restrictions.
Course fees are $90 per course – one semester, which is one half-credit – for in-district students and $150 for out-of-district students. No transportation is provided.
To enroll, students must visit with their school counselor and complete the enrollment form. Classes are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline to enroll is May 23; after May 19, you must enroll at West High or Lewis Virtual School.
To see the summer school brochure and course offerings or to download an enrollment form, visit the Wichita school district website at www.usd259.org.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
