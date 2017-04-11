Derby district names new superintendent

Heather Bohaty, assistant superintendent of human resources for Derby schools, will be the district’s new superintendent, officials announced Monday.
Bohaty, who has worked for the Derby district for 21 years, will replace Craig Wilford, who plans to retire at the end of this school year.
Derby board members voted unanimously to appoint Bohaty to the top post, the district said in a news release. She will begin her new role July 1.
Derby is one of the largest suburban districts near Wichita, with about 7,000 students.
“The board is highly confident that Mrs. Bohaty will provide the best strategic leadership for Derby Public Schools and will drive us to achieve our new vision and mission in the coming years,” board president Matt Hoag said in a statement.
Bohaty will take the helm as the Derby district considers a proposal to close two elementary schools and make $89.5 million worth of repairs and improvements to schools throughout the district.
In recent months, Derby also has been at the center of a controversy over bathroom access for transgender students.
Last May, Derby High School began allowing students to use bathrooms matching their gender identity. In February, after significant opposition from some community members, board members rolled back their decision.
Bohaty has a bachelor’s in elementary education from Washburn University and a master’s in educational administration and supervision from Wichita State University.
She started her career as a communications teacher at Derby Middle School, then served nine years as a principal of Cooper Elementary. She is in her eighth year as assistant superintendent of human resources.
Members of the community are invited to meet Bohaty at a session May 1, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Derby North Middle School. During the meeting she will provide an overview of her “entry plan,” including goals for her first 100 days as superintendent.
“Derby is where my husband and I raise our four children and where we call home,” she said in a statement Monday. “I am extremely proud to be a part of a community that supports exceptional educational experiences for all students.”
