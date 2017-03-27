Boston Marathon bombing survivor to speak at Emporia State

A woman who was seriously injured in the Boston Marathon bombing will speak about her journey to recovery at Emporia State University in April.
Heather Abbott’s talk, at 7 p.m. April 12 in Albert Taylor Hall, is free.
Abbott was struck by shrapnel in the 2013 bombing, which killed three people and injured several hundred. Doctors later had to amputate her leg from the knee down.
Since then, Abbott has become a certified peer counselor for the American Amputee Coalition, university officials said in a news release. She also launched the Heather Abbott Foundation, which provides custom prostheses to those who have suffered limb loss through traumatic events.
Abbott’s visit is being hosted by Emporia State’s Union Activities Council.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments