Investigation continues into open meetings complaint, school board

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office is still investigating whether the Wichita school board violated the Kansas Open Meetings Act when it met in secret last month to interview candidates for superintendent.
The complaint, filed on behalf of The Eagle, alleges that an eight-day private session approved by the board on Feb. 13 violated the open meetings law because board members should have adjourned their meeting and provided notice of when and where they planned to gather again.
“The complaint remains under review,” Dan Dillon, spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail Tuesday.
Board members resumed their Feb. 13 public meeting on Feb. 21 and voted to hire Alicia Thompson as superintendent. During a subsequent public meeting on Feb. 27, they unanimously approved a three-year contract with Thompson.
Max Kautsch, an attorney for the Kansas Press Association who is representing The Eagle, urged the district attorney’s office to act quickly on the alleged violation.
Under the law, he said, the office had until March 6 – a 21-day window from the date of the alleged violation – to void the school board’s action to hire Thompson, but it opted not to do so.
Kautsch said it remains crucial that authorities act on the complaint to prevent elected officials from meeting without notifying the public.
The complaint seeks a finding that the board violated the open meetings law, a requirement that board members attend training on the Kansas Open Meetings Act, and “any other appropriate remedies available … under the law,” including a $500 fine.
“By dragging their feet on this, it amounts to tacit permission for school boards everywhere to continue to do this,” Kautsch said.
“KOMA requires that executive sessions take place in the context of an open meeting and then be adjourned properly,” he said.
“Discussions that take place in executive session (should be) reflected in a vote that takes place that same day, at the end of the executive session. That’s how the law is set up, and it’s that predictability of the law that allows the public and the media to be able to do their jobs.”
Wendy Johnson, spokeswoman for the Wichita school district, said in an e-mail that district officials “agree that open meeting laws are designed to allow public entities and media to do their jobs.”
“We have a track record of being transparent and committed to citizen engagement in the work of the Wichita Public Schools,” she said, “and we will continue to rely on the guidance of legal counsel in order to uphold that commitment.”
