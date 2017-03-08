Education

March 8, 2017 8:37 AM

WSU’s Wallace Hall reopens after mercury spill

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita State University reopened Wallace Hall on Wednesday after a mercury spill temporarily closed the building.

Following cleanup of the spill, the air quality in Wallace Hall was declared safe Wednesday morning, and classes resumed, according to a news release sent by the university.

The spill was reported Monday when a scientific instrument broke, and classes were canceled while an outside company was called in to handle the cleanup, university officials said.

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Students, staff send off beloved custodian

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos