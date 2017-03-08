WSU’s Wallace Hall reopens after mercury spill

Wichita State University reopened Wallace Hall on Wednesday after a mercury spill temporarily closed the building.
Following cleanup of the spill, the air quality in Wallace Hall was declared safe Wednesday morning, and classes resumed, according to a news release sent by the university.
The spill was reported Monday when a scientific instrument broke, and classes were canceled while an outside company was called in to handle the cleanup, university officials said.
