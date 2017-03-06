High school students win big scholarship to Wichita State

Two Wichita high school seniors have won the prestigious Professor Fran Jabara Scholarship in Entrepreneurship at Wichita State University.
The winners, Zaena Helm of Wichita East and Riley Webb of Bishop Carroll, will each receive $25,000 over four years to attend WSU.
The scholarship is one of the largest entrepreneurship scholarships nationally. To qualify, a student must have a minimum ACT score of 24, a minimum high school GPA of 3.5, be a declared entrepreneurship major and be admitted to WSU by Feb. 1.
The scholarship is named for the late Fran Jabara, who served on the WSU faculty for 40 years. He was dean of the College of Business Administration for seven years and founded the Center for Entrepreneurship at WSU.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments