Thanks, Mr. Graber, for 34 years of school cleanups

For more than 34 years, Mark Graber quietly swept floors, cleaned messes, washed tables, moved cabinets, fixed tiles, oiled squeaks and changed light bulbs.
On Friday, the head custodian’s last day before retirement, children and teachers at Kensler Elementary School in west Wichita lined the hallways to show their appreciation.
“He’s not the kind of guy who likes a big to-do,” said Julie Scott, principal at Kensler. “So he was a little taken aback, but touched.”
A video posted to the Wichita school district’s Facebook page Friday shows students enveloping Graber in hugs as he makes his way down the hallway. School secretaries blast him with Silly String as everyone laughs.
Someone else cleaned that up, Scott said.
“We all said, ‘No, no, no, we’re not going to make him clean up a mess on his last day,’” she said.
Graber, who has worked at Kensler more than three decades, toiled behind the scenes to keep the school running smoothly, Scott said. Along with their daily cleaning and maintenance tasks, custodians oversee inspections and respond to countless requests from teachers and other staff members.
“He’s got 60 teachers going, ‘Mark, can you move this cabinet for me? Can you fix this tile for me?’” Scott said. “I can’t tell you how many times a day we call on our custodial support.
“We couldn’t do what we do without them, and they don’t get near the recognition that they should.”
On Friday, Mr. Graber did.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
