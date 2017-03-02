Happy birthday, Dr. Seuss! Let’s read

Grab a book, America. And share it with a child.
Today is Read Across America Day, an annual nationwide reading celebration that coincides with the birthday of Dr. Seuss.
In Wichita and across the country, schools, libraries and community centers will participate in activities to bring together kids and books.
Want to participate? The folks at ReadAloudAmerica.org, which promotes the fun of reading and being read to, offers these tips for making the most of read-aloud time with your child:
▪ Find a time when you can both relax and enjoy it. Try bedtime, nap time, snack time or after dinner. Get comfortable. Find a cozy spot to read and make sure the TV and other distractions are off.
▪ Read the book or story yourself before you read it to your child.
▪ If your child doesn’t like a book, switch to another. If he or she isn’t in the mood, stop reading and try again later.
▪ Go to the library with your children regularly. Get your kids their own library cards. If you have a child under 6, join the Wichita Public Library’s latest campaign – the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading challenge.
▪ Build a home collection of books. Shop at garage and book sales. Trade books with friends. Today through Saturday, you can get a whole bag of books for $5 at the Wichita Public Library’s used book sale, with begins at 10:30 a.m. each day at the downtown library, 223 S. Main.
▪ Encourage your children to look at books on their own. Let them take books to bed and read themselves to sleep, but don’t ask questions.
▪ You don’t have to be a great reader, just read from the heart.
▪ Make it fun. It’s not a lesson.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
