Threat to Campus High not credible, police say

Campus High School administrators sent an e-mail on Monday about a possible threat to the school that is expected to be carried out on Friday.
Haysville police are conducting an investigation and have determined the threat is noncredible and that no students or staff are at risk.
“The safety and security of Haysville USD 261 students and staff are our first priority,” Campus principal Myron Regier wrote in the e-mail. “All threatening statements are always taken seriously by school officials and law enforcement. District and school administrators and Haysville Police Department will monitor and investigate reported threats.”
