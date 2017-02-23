Wichita State hosting ‘Math Circle’ sessions for fifth- through eighth-graders

Wichita State University is offering free math, statistics and physics lectures for fifth- through eighth-graders most Sundays through April. Each “Math Circle” lecture, discussion or activity is led by a WSU professor. They are 2 to 3 p.m. Sundays through April 30 in 372 Jabara Hall.
WSU’s Math Circle gives students the chance to meet with math professionals in an informal setting to work on interesting problems or topics in mathematics, university officials said. The goal is to get students excited and passionate about math.
For more information or to register, visit www.wichita.edu/MathCircle or e-mail mathcircle@math.wichita.edu.
