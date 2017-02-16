Education

February 16, 2017 6:31 AM

An aerial update on Maize school bond projects

Eagle staff

Here's the newest aerial look at the various bond projects in the Maize school district. Crews are working at Maize South High School, various athletic fields, Maize Early Childhood Center, Maize Middle School and Maize High School. (Video courtesy of Hutton Construction and Maize South High School student Dominick Decker/Apollo Sky Films) Feb. 15, 2017

 

The Maize school district has shared a new drone video showing the progress of various bond issue projects in the suburban district that includes parts of northwest Wichita.

The projects are part of the district’s $70.7 million bond issue that voters approved June 2015. Crews are working at Maize South High School, Maize Early Childhood Center, Maize Middle School, Maize High School and various athletic fields.

Hutton Construction is the district’s construction at-risk manager. Schaefer Johnson Cox Frey Architecture is the architect. A construction timeline developed by the companies shows work continuing through 2018.

