No One Eats Alone

West High students took time to eat with Anderson Elementary students during a national event called No One Eats Alone Friday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Education

Transgender student crowned Holly Ball King in Derby

Tyler Krayer, 17, a senior at Derby High School, garnered enough votes from classmates to earn the title of Holly Ball King at the school's winter formal. Krayer, who came out as transgender when he was 15, has advocated for LGBTQ rights at the school since moving to Kansas about a year and a half ago.

