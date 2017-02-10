No One Eats Alone

During a discussion about the Wichita school district's direction and goals, board president Sheril Logan said some members of the community "still think there's Indians running loose in our buildings ... and that's just not true." (Video by Wichita Pubic Schools)
The singers in Danny Darrington's Lady Panthers group perform at City Hall last month. Darrington is leading a substantial fundraising effort for his singers to accept an invitation to sing at Carnegie Hall in March. (Courtesy of Danny Darrington)
Justin Kasel has helped turn around a struggling Hamilton Middle School when he took over as principal in 2013. He considers observing teachers and giving feedback one of his most critical responsibilities. He uses data from his observations to make decisions about what the school needs to do next.
Tyler Krayer, 17, a senior at Derby High School, garnered enough votes from classmates to earn the title of Holly Ball King at the school's winter formal. Krayer, who came out as transgender when he was 15, has advocated for LGBTQ rights at the school since moving to Kansas about a year and a half ago.
Para-professional Adrean Foulk talks about the challenges and joys of being a para in USD 259 these days. The school district is experiencing a shortage of substitutes and paras. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Maize school board members received on Nov. 14, 2016, an update of bond projects in the district and saw the progress through video. (Video courtesy of Hutton Construction and Maize South High School student Dominick Decker/Apollo Sky Films)