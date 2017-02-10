Dodge City schools report case of scarlet fever

The Dodge City school district reports a confirmed case of scarlet fever, according to a post Friday on Twitter.
Scarlet fever is a bacterial illness that develops in some people who have strep throat, according to the Mayo Clinic website. It can be treated with antibiotics. Symptoms include a red rash covering much of the body, a sore throat and high fever. The rash typically starts around the neck and spreads to the chest, and then the arms and legs.
The Dodge City district is focusing on keeping high-traffic areas sanitary in its buildings, said Yvonda Offerle, district spokeswoman, in an e-mail. Door knobs, bathrooms and water fountains are some of the areas.
Scarlet fever is most common in children 5 to 15 years of age; if left untreated, scarlet fever can result in more-serious conditions that affect the heart, kidneys and other parts of the body, the Mayo Clinic said.
Offerle encouraged parents to keep an eye out for such symptoms, and to keep their child home for 24 hours after receiving antibiotics.
“The most important thing is that they keep their student home if they are ill,” she said.
How to prevent scarlet fever, strep throat
▪ Wash your hands often. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
▪ Don’t share drinking glasses or utensils.
▪ Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to prevent passing germs. Instead of covering a cough or sneeze with your hands, use your sleeve or a tissue.
▪ Make sure you have tissue boxes within everyone’s reach and provide a sick child with his own set of towels and wash cloths.
Source: Dodge City school district
