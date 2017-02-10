Sick students cause Kansas school district to cancel classes

Students in a south-central Kansas school district are getting a day off because of an illness outbreak.
The Hays Post reports that the Fairfield school district in Reno County called off classes for Friday after more than 20 percent of students either stayed home Thursday or were sent home. The district has about 290 students and includes the communities of Abbyville, Arlington, Langdon, Plevna, Sylvia and Turon.
The district plans to use the break to clean.
In southeast Kansas, health officials say five cases of the mumps have been identified in Pittsburg and that more are expected.
The Crawford County Health Department says people began getting ill in early February, the Pittsburg Morning Sun reports.
Mumps is a viral infection that causes swelling in the salivary glands and cheeks. Those infected are urged to stay home, cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, and frequently wash their hands.
