WSU student senate criticizes county’s stance on illegal immigration

Wichita State University’s student senate has voted to oppose Sedgwick County on its position to end in-state tuition for students who may be in the U.S. illegally.
The county asked the state last July to block illegal immigrants from receiving in-state tuition and benefits through Women, Infants and Children, a nutrition program designed for low-income women and their children. It argued those benefits were an unjust diversion of taxpayer resources.
WSU student body president Joseph Shepard, who co-authored the Student Government Association resolution, said it was an important issue to address now that the state’s legislative session is underway.
“We have a job to represent these undocumented students on our campus,” Shepard said. “We want to make sure that we are advocating every step of the way.”
The resolution – which passed 31-3 on Wednesday night – argues that offering in-state tuition is not a burden on public benefits and is an incentive for those students to stay in Kansas.
“Congress has control over all immigration-related regulations, and the Sedgwick County Commission should not interfere with them doing their job,” according to a draft of the resolution sent to The Eagle.
Shepard also said ending in-state tuition for those students would create an unfair financial burden.
“They are contributing to our success,” he added. “This is a place that diversity and inclusion is appreciated. …We owe it to them to fight for them.”
