School year will end early for Haysville students

Students in the Haysville district will end the school year a week earlier than expected.
School board members voted Jan. 23 to shorten the school year to allow more time for construction projects to be completed before the start of next school year, said district spokeswoman Liz Hames.
The last day of school for Haysville students will be May 18 rather than May 25, as originally scheduled. As in past years, the last day of school will be a half-day for students, Hames said.
Cutting the school year short was possible because the district “will be above the minimum number of hours of instruction required by the state,” Hames said.
The change will increase construction time for projects being built as part of a $59 million bond issue approved by voters in 2015. Projects include a new school, storm shelters, a swimming pool complex and other upgrades.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
