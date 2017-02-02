‘Fake news’ prompts real lessons in Wichita schools

Did Pope Francis endorse Donald Trump for president?
Did Barack Obama sign an executive order banning the Pledge of Allegiance in schools?
Did radiation from the Fukushima power plant cause daisies to grow strangely in Japan?
No, no and no.
But for students at Hadley Middle School in Wichita, those stories and photographs are part of a smorgasbord of information coming at them online.
Facebook headlines tout breaking news. Twitter proclaims truth in 140-character snippets. Friends text shocking or hilarious links.
For these students and others, it’s getting harder to decipher the facts.
“I feel like things are true sometimes even when there’s not evidence,” said Lenis Morales, 14, an eighth-grader at Hadley. “Things can be fake, but they look really real.”
Teachers and school librarians have been dedicated foot soldiers in the battle against so-called “fake news.” The topic gained more prominence recently when Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway coined the term “alternative facts” to explain statements to reporters that were riddled with inaccuracies.
Teaching students to research and think critically – part of new Common Core-based standards – includes showing them how to access, analyze and evaluate information across multiple platforms, all in an effort to create informed, responsible citizens.
“We’re always talking about choices of resources and where they should get their information,” said Marsha Salerno, a librarian at Hadley in west Wichita.
“I don’t know who else is going to tell them this if their parents don’t,” she said. “We talk with them all the time, all the time, all the time. And we try to give them the tools to use to tell fact from fiction.”
Media literacy lacking
New research shows that young people – despite their digital savvy and comfort with technology – are surprisingly ill-equipped to evaluate the accuracy of information they encounter online.
In a Stanford University study of about 7,800 students, more than 80 percent of middle-schoolers could not distinguish between an advertisement labeled “sponsored content” and a real news story on a website.
When high school students in the study were asked to evaluate two Facebook posts – one from a verified Fox News account and the other from an account that looked like Fox News – more than a third argued that the fake account was more trustworthy because of some key graphic elements the post included.
“Overall, young people’s ability to reason about the information on the Internet can be summed up in one word: bleak,” the authors wrote.
“In every case and at every level, we were taken aback by students’ lack of preparation.”
Gail Becker, supervisor of library media for the Wichita school district, said she wasn’t surprised by the findings, particularly in light of recent news events and the proliferation of false or misleading content online.
“There’s such an overwhelming amount of information out there, it’s confusing even for adults,” Becker said.
“Lessons on research skills and how to access and analyze information have always been a part of what we do. … But now it’s becoming even more important.”
High school librarians
Unfortunately, Becker said, the rise of fake news coincided with a move by the Wichita district to eliminate librarians in high schools.
In 2011, Wichita replaced 10 high school librarians with eight unlicensed library clerks as the district grappled with a $30 million budget shortfall. Opponents argued that the move would shortchange students because librarians, who have master’s degrees in addition to teaching certificates, worked regularly with teachers to develop research assignments, teach research skills and more.
“What has been expressed to me by English teachers and the local colleges is that students are lacking in those (media literacy) skills,” said Wendy Fjorden, a former librarian at East High who now serves as an instructional coach for libraries.
“That used to be a scheduled, specific research lesson, but now the teachers have to take it upon themselves,” she said. “With everything else they have to teach, it’s not unusual for it to kind of get swept to the side and forgotten.”
Salerno, the Hadley librarian, said the library void in high schools means middle school librarians are working harder to cover media literacy in the lower grades.
“We’re focusing on that. … Everybody does their very best, but you know, it’s a team effort,” she said.
“We’re constantly asking, ‘Is this a good source? How can you tell?’ But the students, they’re not so good at that.”
Lesson on fake news
A recent cover story in Upfront magazine – a teen publication produced by Scholastic and the New York Times – cautioned against the “fake news epidemic” and prompted Salerno to address the topic with seventh- and eighth-graders at Hadley.
“Experts say fake news sites are eroding the public’s ability to distinguish between fact and fiction,” she told the students. “Do you remember what the word ‘erosion’ means? Maybe you talked about it in science?”
Mandy Gibbons raised her hand. “To wear down or, like, slowly break apart?”
Salerno nodded.
“OK, so if we’re slowly breaking apart our ability to tell between fact and fiction, does that seem like it might be a problem?” she said. “Not being able to tell what’s real news and what isn’t?”
The students nodded in unison.
The class spent the next hour reading and discussing the Upfront article. Salerno pointed out more than a dozen vocabulary words and explained them – terms such as “fabricated,” “objectivity,” “sensationalized” and “partisan.”
The article noted that fake or highly distorted news is nothing new, and it pointed to the “yellow journalism” of the 19th century, when American newspapers were instruments of political parties and often printed lies to sell newspapers or influence elections.
“The first thing to do is: Be skeptical,” Salerno said. “Just because you see an article online, don’t assume it’s factual, even if a friend shared it with you.”
She reviewed specific things students could do to spot fake stories, such as looking for clues that reveal hidden agendas, verifying information through multiple sources and visiting nonpartisan fact-checking sites such as Factcheck.org and PolitiFact.com.
“Be responsible,” Salerno said. “If you’re going to share something, make sure you at least read the whole thing and it doesn’t have some two-headed aliens in there somewhere.
“Call people out on your social media for posting bogus stories,” she said. “If we’re going to address this problem, everybody has to address it. Thinking people, educated people, are the ones that have to do it.”
‘Check for yourself’
During discussion, one student raised his hand and asked, “Can you get in trouble for making fake news?”
Salerno explained that First Amendment freedoms protect much of what people say or write.
“What do you think should happen?” she asked.
“They should go to jail,” the student responded, “because people believe it. It’s not right to be making up rumors and stuff.”
Salerno nodded and referred back to the “How to Spot Fake News” checklist on the projector in the corner of the library.
“My biggest point for you is to keep your brain turned on,” she said.
“You’ve got to think. And if something doesn’t sound right, check for yourself,” she said. “My dad used to tell me, ‘Don’t just assume somebody’s right. Check for yourself.’
“And that’s true all across your life, not just with media.”
