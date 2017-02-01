Northeast Magnet senior awarded Barton scholarship at Wichita State

0:53 Wichita school board president: Some in community believe 'Indians running loose' in schools Pause

1:28 Wichita schools respond to 'creepy clown' threats on social media

2:00 Teachers rally at school board meeting

1:31 Wichita police talk about 'creepy clown' arrest

0:49 'Contract Day' for Wichita teachers

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

1:02 Pet ferret gets medical attention at K-State

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night