Northeast Magnet senior awarded Barton scholarship at Wichita State

Anisia Brumley always wanted to attend a four-year university, but she didn’t want to graduate with a huge load of student debt.
On Wednesday, that burden was lifted.
“This scholarship means I do get to go to a four-year university without any extra stress on me,” she said.
Brumley, a senior at Northeast Magnet High School in Wichita, was awarded Wichita State University’s Clay Barton Scholarship in Business on Wednesday – a scholarship worth $48,000 to attend WSU.
Brumley plans to major in business administration and minor in sports management.
At Northeast, she has served on student government, the Principal’s Advisory Council, National Honor Society and Teen Heroes. In October, she was one of about 100 Wichita high school students who gathered with district leaders to talk about a revised school calendar and other issues.
Student council taught her “how to make yourself known and how to get things done,” Brumley said. “That drive to reach your goals.”
Her parents, John Brumley and Karina Perez, said Wednesday that their daughter started high school with an intense focus on building a resume that would appeal to colleges and scholarship selection committees.
“We’ve just let her do her thing, and that’s what she’s done,” John Brumley said. “She’s taken on more than we thought that she could handle, but she did it with ease.”
“She has been an amazing student – very dedicated, very focused,” Perez added. “It’s an absolute blessing, and we’re very, very proud of her.”
Anisia Brumley said she envisions a career in arena management or sports facilitating.
“I like the effect that sports has on kids. It keeps them out of trouble, keeps them doing something productive,” she said. “If I kind of facilitate that, I think that would bring a lot of pride to my life.”
