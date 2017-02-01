Andover school board puts $188.6 million bond projects to voters

Andover school district leaders will put $188.6 million worth of bond projects before voters in May.
School board members voted this week to split the proposed bond into two ballot questions, separating a $19.6 million proposal for a district swimming pool, career center and artificial turf from the remainder of the projects.
The first ballot question, for $168.8 million, would require no tax increase. The proposal calls for a new Andover High School and Meadowlark Elementary, new district offices in the existing Meadowlark building, storm shelters and secure entrances at six schools, additional preschool programming, a new district tennis complex and other athletic upgrades.
The second ballot question would require a 2.3-mill tax increase – about $26 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home. It would finance a district pool for physical education and swimming and diving teams, a new career and professional studies center, and artificial turf for varsity baseball and softball fields.
Voters will decide the questions in a special election May 9.
Andover school board president Melinda Fritze said in a statement that the proposal “is a commitment to improving safety and security … while making needed improvements to facilities district-wide.”
The two-part bond issue is similar to one floated by the Maize school district in 2015. In that election, voters approved $70.7 million worth of school improvements but rejected a plan to build a $12.8 million swimming pool complex.
Andover’s plan sprang from an 11-month study process that involved district administrators, parents and community members, officials said.
The district’s last bond issue in 2005 financed the building of three new elementary schools – Robert M. Martin, Wheatland and Prairie Creek – as well as classroom additions to Cottonwood Elementary, Meadowlark Elementary and Andover High, and safety and security improvements.
The last day to register to vote in the bond election is April 18. The last day to request an advance ballot is May 1.
For more information about the proposal, visit the district’s website at http://www.usd385.org/bond.
