Circle school district names new superintendent

Don Potter was named superintendent of the Circle public school district Monday, district officials announced.
He replaces Jim Johnson, who is retiring after four years as Circle’s superintendent.
Circle’s school board hired Potter after interviewing four candidates last week.
Potter is currently the superintendent for USD 461 in Neodesha. He will take the helm at Circle schools in Towanda on July 1.
He began his career in 1998 as a high school business and computer education teacher in Neodesha. In 2004, he began a nine-year tenure as principal at Valley Heights Jr./Sr. High School. After that, he returned to Neodesha as an elementary principal and curriculum director and was selected in 2015 to be superintendent.
Potter received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Pittsburg State University. He and his wife, Kerry, have two daughters – Kelsey, 19, and Alyson, 16.
