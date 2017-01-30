Education

January 30, 2017 10:42 AM

WSU seeks computer science students for summer research program

By Dan Voorhis

dvoorhis@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita State University’s College of Engineering will host 10 undergraduate students for a summer computer science research program, a chance to spend nine weeks working with faculty researchers, living and working on the WSU campus and earning stipends of $4,500.

Vinod Namboodiri, associate professor in computer networking, has received a $340,000 National Science Foundation grant to fund the three-year program for research in computer networks, mobile computing, wireless communications and information security and privacy.

Applications can be found www.wichita.edu/NetCPSREU and are due March 20.

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wichita school board president: Some in community believe 'Indians running loose' in schools

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos