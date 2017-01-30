WSU seeks computer science students for summer research program

Wichita State University’s College of Engineering will host 10 undergraduate students for a summer computer science research program, a chance to spend nine weeks working with faculty researchers, living and working on the WSU campus and earning stipends of $4,500.
Vinod Namboodiri, associate professor in computer networking, has received a $340,000 National Science Foundation grant to fund the three-year program for research in computer networks, mobile computing, wireless communications and information security and privacy.
Applications can be found www.wichita.edu/NetCPSREU and are due March 20.
Comments