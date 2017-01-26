Dodge City, Leawood students awarded Wichita State’s Gore Scholarship

A high school student from Dodge City and one from Leawood were awarded one of the largest scholarships in Kansas on Thursday.
Maribel Sanchez, a senior at Dodge City High School, and Matthew Miller, a senior at Blue Valley North High School, were announced as the winners of Wichita State University’s Harry Gore Memorial Scholarship. Each will receive $60,000 toward their studies.
Sanchez is interested in studying accounting at WSU. She is president of her school’s student council and senior class, treasurer of Future Business Leaders of America, an ambassador for her high school chapter of the National Society of High School Scholars and for Youth Entrepreneurs, and has volunteered with the Special Olympics.
Miller plans to study secondary education with an emphasis in chemistry. He is an Eagle Scout and has built homes for local families through mission trips to Mexico and Jamaica. He also has served as a student leader in fine arts activities, including choir and the school musical.
The Gore scholarships, awarded annually since 1954, recognize leadership and academic skills. More than 500 high school seniors participated in this year’s Distinguished Scholarship Invitational – the largest competition in its history, university officials said.
Sanchez and Miller were among 11 finalists selected in the competition.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments