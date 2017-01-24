Derby superintendent announces retirement

The superintendent of Derby schools will retire at the end of this school year, according to an e-mail sent to district employees.
Craig Wilford said in the e-mail that he told Derby school board members Monday of his intention to retire.
“I currently don’t have any specific plans but as I reflect back over the past 40 years it is easy to see that I at times missed spending time with family and friends. Hopefully I can do better going forward,” Wilford said in the e-mail.
“I do want to stay engaged in supporting public education. It is one of the true unique opportunities that we provide in our country that is not replicated any place in the world. For that we should be very proud to be part of such a valuable profession.”
Wilford, who been superintendent since 2006, has worked more than 20 years for Derby schools. The Derby district, just south of Wichita, enrolls about 7,000 students.
In recent months the district has been at the center of a controversy over bathroom access for transgender students. Last May, Derby High School began allowing students to use bathrooms matching their gender identity.
“As with leaving any position it is never the job that is difficult to leave but the people,” Wilford said in Tuesday’s e-mail.
“I have had the privilege of working with so many great individuals in the district and to observe people who truly care about their profession, the children they serve, and the desire to make life better for everyone they come in contact with. One could not ask for more.”
Wilford is the third superintendent in the area to announce plans to depart this year.
Wichita superintendent John Allison recently accepted a job in Olathe. Greg Rasmussen, superintendent of Andover schools, will retire at the end of the school year and has been replaced by Brett White.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments