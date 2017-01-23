South High School senior receives $32,000 WSU scholarship

A Wichita South High School student has been awarded a $32,000 Wichita State University scholarship.
Daniel Caudill, who will start at the university next fall as an incoming freshman, is receiving the 2017 Joan Hargrove Political Science Scholarship.
The scholarship was gifted by TV producer Dean Hargrove, whose mother, Joan, worked for Hugo Wall for years. Wall helped produced hit TV shows such as “Matlock,” “Jake and the Fatman,” “Father Dowling Mysteries” and “Diagnosis: Murder.” WSU’s Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs is named in his honor.
