Schools’ ex-CFO was supposed to have retired. Then ‘things changed.’

The Wichita school district has continued to employ its former chief financial officer, paying him about $10,000 a month as a projects specialist since naming his replacement last summer.
Jim Freeman, who stepped down as CFO in July, has not yet retired, as district officials said he would when they announced his replacement.
Instead, he has remained employed by the district to help the new CFO develop the budget and complete other tasks, officials said.
“Circumstances changed, and there was an opportunity to make sure that he could support us for roughly six months and help with the continuity and the transition,” said district spokeswoman Wendy Johnson.
“The initial thought was that he was retiring, and then things changed.”
According to a district document released last month, Freeman is a human resources “projects specialist” earning a biweekly salary of $4,995.92. That is equal to his previous salary of $129,894 a year as CFO.
Susan Willis, the district’s current CFO, who started her new position on Aug. 1, makes $127,927 a year.
Johnson said the district plans to retain Freeman through Jan. 31. He has helped oversee the district’s $648 million budget and assisted with matters related to state education funding, she said.
Accountability ‘lacking’
Steve Wentz, president of United Teachers of Wichita, said his group was unaware that Freeman remains employed, and he questioned the district’s ability to finance his new position.
“It’s disturbing and confusing when it’s determined by district leadership that they need money for something that they’re able to find it,” Wentz said.
Since taking the helm at UTW, which represents about 4,200 teachers, counselors and other certified employees, Wentz has urged school board members to trim district-level administrators and direct more funding toward classrooms.
“We understand and fully support the (need for a) transition. It’s a lot of responsibility. And I appreciate the fact that they hired in-house,” Wentz said.
“But the continuing problem that we have is transparency, responsibility, accountability – and it’s lacking,” he said.
“It has been lacking for a while, whether intentionally or not.”
Making it work
Johnson, the district spokeswoman, said funding for Freeman’s position came from several areas of the budget, including unused overtime and vacancies.
“It was a process of managing the money that we had budgeted to determine how we could make this (projects specialist) position feasible for a period of time,” Johnson said.
“I suppose you could armchair quarterback … this position or any other position,” she said. “We do darn good work, and a darn lot of work, with far fewer employees in the business-function area than organizations anywhere close to our size.”
Freeman said his original plan, outlined in a resignation letter submitted months beforehand, was to retire on July 1. It took district leaders longer than expected to find and hire his replacement, he said, so he agreed to serve as CFO through Aug. 1.
When superintendent John Allison asked whether Freeman could continue to serve in an advisory role, he agreed.
“Among other things, I’ve been doing more data analysis, getting ready for the next budget season, because it’s going to be another tough one,” Freeman said.
‘Helpful’ support
Over the past two years, Freeman has served on an informal committee of superintendents, school officials and business leaders, crafting a proposed framework for a new school finance formula, which they began sharing with state lawmakers last week.
Last fall, he accompanied Allison to Topeka when attorneys for the school district argued before the Kansas Supreme Court that the state falls short of its requirement to ensure adequate funding.
Earlier this month, he attended a forum at Wichita State University, where the district lobbied state lawmakers before the start of this year’s legislative session.
Willis, a former payroll director, has continued to shepherd the district’s payroll department while officials sought her replacement, who started this month, said Johnson, the district spokeswoman.
The new payroll director, Adrianne Lowell, will be paid $75,010 a year.
“We didn’t anticipate not having a payroll manager for that entire duration of time,” Johnson said.
“So it became particularly helpful … that Jim was able to support the work of the new CFO, and Susan was able to oversee the technical staff that was ensuring paychecks got out correctly.”
Board aware of decision
Sheril Logan, president of the Wichita school board, said retaining Freeman an additional six months was “a decision that the board was very much aware of” and agreed to.
“Susan, being brand new, it would have taken her a lot longer to get caught up and get everything done had we not kept him on for that short amount of time,” Logan said.
“There were some things that he was just kind of finishing up, so it wasn’t a full-time position, but it was enough that we wanted him to complete what he was working on.”
Johnson said district officials presumed in July, when Freeman attended his final school board meeting as CFO, that he planned to retire on Aug. 1.
A tweet from the district’s Twitter page on July 25 said, “Tonight is CFO Jim Freeman’s last BOE meeting before his retirement. Thank you, Jim for all your hard work and dedication!”
“He was anticipated to retire. That’s what everybody knew and understood,” Johnson said.
Though he plans to retire on Jan. 31, Freeman said he will continue working in Topeka, advocating on behalf of school districts on school finance.
“I’m going to continue to be a presence here in the Legislature as a private citizen, I guess you’d say,” Freeman said last week.
“While my name isn’t on this (school finance) framework, I feel like it’s kind of my baby, so I’m going to try to help foster something through there as best I can, kind of on a voluntary basis.”
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments