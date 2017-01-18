WSU trails other state universities in 4-year graduation rate

Fewer than one in five Wichita State University students graduate in four years, the lowest rate in the state university system, according to a Board of Regents report released Wednesday.
WSU had a four-year graduation rate of 18 percent in 2015, down from a 22 percent peak in 2013, according to the annual update of the regents’ “Foresight 2020” report.
That’s 11 points below the state university average and 19 points behind state-leading University of Kansas, where 37 percent of students finish in four years.
Kansas State came in second behind KU at 29 percent, followed by Pittsburg State, 23 percent; Emporia State, 22 percent; and Fort Hays State, 19 percent.
The only public university that trailed WSU in four-year graduation was Washburn, at 16 percent. Washburn is a municipal university in Topeka separate from the state system.
WSU did slightly better on the six-year graduation rate at 43 percent, beating Fort Hays and Emporia by a point.
K-State had the best six-year rate at 62 percent, edging KU by a point.
WSU has instituted several programs to try to improve student retention and graduation rates, said Rick Muma, senior associate vice president for academic affairs and strategic enrollment management.
Long term, the university has made progress, according to three-year rolling averages posted on its website. In the 1980s and early ’90s, fewer than 10 percent of WSU students earned a degree in four years and six-year graduation rates ran in the 25 to 30 percent range.
Muma also said “there are really significant differences” between WSU and the other state universities.
“We have a different student body,” he said.
WSU is the only urban state university; more of its students hold full-time jobs and a smaller percentage reside on campus than at other state schools. More than 40 percent are the first in their families to go to college, Muma said.
He cited three significant initiatives the university has undertaken to try to get its retention and graduation rates up:
▪ Graduation Partnership – This program is designed to improve rates through a more comprehensive orientation program for freshman students, along with tutoring and supplemental instruction “to help students in courses that are more difficult.”
▪ Early Alert – Five times a semester, faculty members review their students’ attendance, homework and test performance to try to identify problems before they lead to a failing grade. Struggling students receive e-mail warnings and can meet with professors and counselors “to help them get back on track.”
▪ Student Success Collaborative – Developed by a consulting firm, this program is designed to analyze student data and contact those who are at risk of not graduating. Advisers can use the gathered information to help students succeed in their chosen major or help them decide whether they might be a better fit in a different major.
