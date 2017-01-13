East High postpones IB admissions test; no decision yet on other events

An admission test for entrance into East High School’s International Baccalaureate program has been postponed one week, district officials said.
School officials postponed Saturday’s test in anticipation of a major ice storm expected to hit the Wichita area over the weekend.
The test will take place at East High on Jan. 21, officials said. Students who were scheduled to test in the morning will remain scheduled for the morning, and students scheduled to test in the afternoon will test that afternoon.
An e-mail will be sent to parents to confirm the revised testing date and time. All deadlines for application materials remain the same, officials said.
Wichita district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said district officials are monitoring weather forecasts and will decide by Friday afternoon whether to postpone or cancel other activities, including a North High vs. Hutchinson basketball game at Koch Arena, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for 6 p.m. Friday until noon Sunday for 10 counties in south-central Kansas, including the Wichita metropolitan area.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
