Horizon Award recognizes top first-year teachers across the state

Thirty-two first-year teachers, including eight in the Wichita area, have been named 2017 Kansas Horizon Award recipients, state education officials announced.
The Horizon Award, sponsored by the Kansas Department of Education, recognizes exemplary first-year teachers. Recipients were notified of their selection last week by Education Commissioner Randy Watson and Deputy Commissioner Brad Neuenswander.
Local winners are Jill Bajaj, Robinson Middle School, Wichita; Carly Bowden, Andover Central Middle School, Andover; Olivia Burbach, Lawrence Elementary School, Wichita; Cady Jackson, Valley Center High School, Valley Center; Mallory Keefe, Jefferson Elementary School, El Dorado; Nova Latta, Chisholm Middle School, Newton; Michael Russell, Complete High School Maize, Maize; and Alexis Schirmer, Vermillion Elementary School, Maize.
The educators will be recognized at special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network State Education Conference on Feb. 10 in Topeka.
