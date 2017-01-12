Koch Industries, foundation make $25.6 million education gift

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund – supported by a gift from the Charles Koch Foundation and Koch Industries – has launched the Center for Advancing Opportunity, according to a news release on Thursday.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the center is supported by a $25.6 million gift from the Charles Koch Foundation and Koch Industries. The center aims to support students and faculty at historically black colleges and universities – as well as other colleges and universities – by providing undergraduate scholarships, graduate fellowships and grants to faculty for university-based research centers.
“Education transformed my life, and I’ve committed to do all I can to give others that same opportunity,” Charles Koch, chairman of the board and CEO of Koch Industries, said in a statement.
“(The Thurgood Marshall College Fund) is giving students and scholars the chance to discover new ways to overcome barriers holding too many people back. As they succeed, so does our society.”
The Center for Advancing Opportunity’s undergraduate scholarships are for students pursuing careers in education, sociology, economics and criminal justice research. Graduate fellowships are for research issues related to barriers of opportunity, the release said.
Grants to faculty are to establish university-based research centers on education, criminal justice, entrepreneurship and other issues that impede opportunity in fragile communities. Support for the centers will also include funding for research initiatives.
The center will also work with faculty to bring speakers to colleges and universities to talk about advancing opportunity.
The center has partnered with Gallup to create an opportunity index that will capture the feelings of individuals in fragile communities, the release said.
For more information about the Center for Advancing Opportunity, go to www.advancingopportunity.org.
