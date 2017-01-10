Goddard board votes to put $52 million in bond projects on ballot

The Goddard school board voted unanimously Monday to put $52 million worth of bond projects before voters this spring.
If approved, the bond issue would finance upgrades to all 12 schools in the district, including new storm shelters at nine buildings that don’t currently have one.
The proposed bond would increase the district’s mill levy by 1.9 mills – about $22 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home. Pending approval by the Kansas Department of Education, it would go to voters with a special election April 25.
The proposed bond issue would fund about 90 projects, including building renovations, parking lot repairs, upgrades to heating and air-conditioning systems and other “deferred maintenance,” said district spokesman Dane Baxa.
“Because of the cuts to state funding in the areas of capital outlay … we’ve had to defer a lot of those maintenance projects. So this would help us address some of those needs,” Baxa said Tuesday.
“It’s really focused on extending the useful life of our facilities.”
Goddard’s last bond issue in 2007 provided funding for three new schools, including Eisenhower High School, which opened in 2011. The district, which includes parts of west Wichita, enrolls about 5,700 students.
The bond proposal calls for storm shelters to be added to nine schools in the form of classroom wings, libraries, cafeteria additions or multipurpose rooms. Goddard High School, for example, would get new locker rooms and classroom additions that double as storm shelters.
“We spent a lot of time during the planning phase to focus on making sure that those spaces that are created have a useful purpose,” Baxa said. “These things will be used for students – every single one of them, every day – and that was very, very intentional.”
Wichita was the first public school district in the country to build a Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved storm shelter in a school, and safe rooms were a key component of its $370 million bond issue in 2008. Since then, several other Kansas districts, including Maize, have made storm shelters part of their bond issue campaigns.
Goddard’s proposal will advance next month to the Kansas Board of Education, which will review it and determine whether it qualifies for state aid. If that happens and voters approve it in April, construction should take about three years, Baxa said.
“We’re thankful for what the community has invested in to this point,” he said. “This bond will help the district extend the useful life of the facilities to carry on a world-class education for generations to come.”
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments