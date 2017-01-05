Trinity Academy in Wichita opens new K-8 building

Trinity Academy’s K-8 school started its first day of school Thursday in its new building.
Trinity was only a high school for 23 years, but in the fall of 2016 school officials added a K-8 school. It operated out of Eastminster Presbyterian while the new $5 million facility was under construction.
The new school sits just behind Trinity’s high school, 1870 Founders Circle, near K-96 and 21st Street.
Pete Ochs, board member and one of the founders of Trinity Academy, said expanding the school to K-12 has always been a goal for Trinity.
“It’s probably one of the best projects I’ve been able to be involved with,” Ochs said. “I so believe that young people are the future.”
Comments