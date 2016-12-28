Education

December 28, 2016 2:48 PM

KU libraries offer students buttons to make preferred gender clear

LAWRENCE

University of Kansas students are being offered buttons through the school’s library system that are meant to make their preferred gender pronouns clear.

The Lawrence Journal-World (http://bit.ly/2iECeva ) reports that various University of Kansas Libraries employees also are wearing the buttons.

Library leaders say it’s part of the library system’s “You Belong Here” marketing effort targeted at luring undergraduates and ensuring they feel welcome, including transgender students.

Gender-identity buttons have cropped up elsewhere in the interest of inclusion. They were doled out at the start of this semester at Vermont’s Champlain College, home to a new Women and Gender Center. Students and teachers at the University of Vermont also have worn name tags and made business cards with their preferred pronouns.

Transgender student crowned Holly Ball King in Derby

Tyler Krayer, 17, a senior at Derby High School, garnered enough votes from classmates to earn the title of Holly Ball King at the school's winter formal. Krayer, who came out as transgender when he was 15, has advocated for LGBTQ rights at the school since moving to Kansas about a year and a half ago.

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com
 

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Elementary students use Thanksgiving feast to learn adult lessons

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos