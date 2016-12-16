Adams Elementary aims to turn students into ladies and gentlemen

The Wichita Eagle series “Our Changing Schools” is spending extra time in four Wichita public schools this year, including Adams Elementary, to show how the city’s schools are adapting to prepare a new generation of students.
Shawntele Johnston calls them babies – mostly because so many never had a chance to be.
“We have a lot of siblings that are being parents instead of being able to be a kid,” said Johnston, a para-educator at Adams Elementary School, at Ninth and Oliver in Wichita.
“These babies are taking care of brothers and sisters, having to grow up really fast. … And I hate that, but you know, if I can help them, I wanted to try and do that.”
Like many schools in Wichita, Adams Elementary serves a high-poverty population and is trying new approaches to teach life skills along with reading, writing and math.
About eight years ago, Johnston started a special club for fifth-graders at Adams. Membership is by invitation only, through referrals from teachers, administrators, Johnston or her co-leader, Esteban Aguilar.
Some boys and girls get in as a reward for good grades, regular attendance or stellar behavior. Others join because Johnston sees promise where few others do.
“I focus on the troubled kids – ‘That’s a bully,’ or ‘He’s a this’ or ‘She does that,’ ” she said. “Those are the kids I focus on because I know if I can change them, it’s going to be a breeze to change the other ones.
“We had one baby that, for whatever reason, just had the worst mouth ever. He always just disrespected girls. It was bad,” she recalls.
“So right off the bat, we knew: He’s going to be in Ladies & Gentlemen’s Club because before he leaves here, he’s going to learn how to be a gentleman, and he’s going to learn to be respectful to ladies.”
Role models
The Ladies & Gentlemen’s Club meets every other week at Adams, a high-poverty school at 1002 N. Oliver. The kids eat lunch in the library and skip recess for their meeting, which usually involves a guest speaker addressing topics such as professional dress, hygiene, interview skills or table etiquette.
Johnston, who grew up in the predominantly African-American neighborhood around Adams, says it’s important for youngsters to have role models who look like them and who experienced some of the challenges they face. More than 93 percent of Adams students qualify for free or reduced-price meals, an indicator of poverty.
Over the past eight years, since the Wichita district ended its system of busing for integration, Adams Elementary lost much of the racial balance it once achieved through busing and now is considered a single-race school. More than 82 percent of its students are black, Hispanic or multiracial.
“A lot of them, I know their parents, their grandparents,” said Johnston, who is black and works as a teacher’s aide in fifth-grade classrooms at Adams.
“I try to find a connection. I try to figure out things they like. … I don’t get deep into my own personal life, but sometimes I might be like, ‘I been through that.’ ”
At the first meeting of the Ladies & Gentlemen’s Club this school year, Johnston and Aguilar reviewed club rules with the students. Each student is required to dress professionally on meeting days – slacks, dress shirts and ties for the boys and dresses, skirts or slacks and blouses for girls.
Students who don’t have dress clothes at home are outfitted from the school’s stash. St. Mark’s Church of God in Christ donates ties, and The Bridge Church donates money for shirts and other items.
“If the kids are scared to be in club because they don’t have the clothes, I say, ‘That’s not a problem. We’ll get your outfit,’ ” Johnston said. “We make sure everybody can dress up and nobody dresses better than anyone else.”
Aguilar, a para-educator, wears a suit on meeting days as well. Once a year, he conducts a class for the boys on how to tie a tie.
“What I love about them dressing up is that they get compliments, they feel good, they get respected more,” he said. “Even me going to QuikTrip in a suit, I get, ‘Thank you, sir. … Yes, sir,’ so it’s nice to have them experience that.”
‘Manners that matter’
Before Thanksgiving this year, Johnston and Aguilar walked the children across the street for lunch at St. Mark’s Church, where they got a lesson on table-setting and etiquette from church member Phyllis Makle.
As the line of children entered the church gymnasium, a volunteer greeted each child with a squirt of hand sanitizer.
“We start with clean hands,” Makle told the children, smiling.
“We don’t bring cell phones. We don’t bring pencil and paper. We don’t bring iPads and all those things. We come with what?”
“Clean hands,” the children answered.
“That’s right,” Makle continued. “You do not come to the table just any kind of way. Today you are dressed very nicely in dresses, and you look really wonderful. I see ties.
“So now we come with manners that matter.”
Makle continued with a lesson on her next two pre-meal requirements – clear minds and receptive hearts.
“We come being thankful,” she said. “We all know there’s a whole lot of people in this world who do not have the opportunity to sit at the table, don’t we?”
The children nodded.
“Do you know a child who doesn’t know where their next meal will come from? Have you ever seen a child that’s kind of like, ‘Well, I don’t know when I’m going to eat. I don’t know whose house I’m going to eat at?’ ”
They nodded again. Some know that feeling well.
Adams is among the 10 poorest schools in the Wichita district. Some children live without electricity when bills aren’t paid. Many don’t have regular healthy meals.
One teacher recalls a student who did not attend kindergarten because his family was homeless – kindergarten is not mandatory in Kansas – and started first grade not knowing his letters, numbers or colors.
“So even if you have a Pop-Tart at home, a glass of milk, a scrambled egg or a bowl of cereal,” Makle said to the fifth-graders, “you are thankful for everything that you have received, correct?”
Minutes later, fifth-grader Chris Espino helped a classmate, Mia Emerine, to the table, gently pulling her chair out and pushing it back in again after she was seated, the way Makle instructed. Mia and two friends sat carefully, ankles crossed, conscious of each “please” and “thank you.”
“We have learned to be ladies and gentlemen, and we have a manual,” said student Lanai Williams. “When we’re older, we’ll tell people we were in Ladies & Gentlemen’s Club, and we have learned how to speak and talk.”
“And if somebody is having a rough time, we can help them out with that,” Mia added.
Focus on behavior
Adams principal Terry Manning says the Ladies & Gentlemen’s Club fills an important role at the school by teaching social skills and encouraging community service.
It also reflects a new statewide vision for education in Kansas, announced last year, which emphasizes non-academic skills such as persistence, communication and work ethic along with real-life experiences such as field trips and job shadowing.
Members of the club help serve drinks during the school’s annual “Lemonade on the Lawn” in the summer and “Cocoa on the Curb” in the winter, Manning said. Last week, they made holiday cards and cookies to deliver to a local nursing home.
“When you see them all dressed up, and how good they feel about themselves when they’re helping other people, it makes such a difference in them,” Manning said.
“To know these kids from last year and the year before, and just to see the true ladies and gentlemen they’re becoming – it’s amazing, the transformation.”
Next semester, in an effort to improve behavior at all grade levels, Manning plans to launch a curriculum called Second Step, a social-emotional learning and conflict resolution program. She hopes to replicate some of the success the club has had with fifth-graders.
“These are things we did years ago, but then it became, ‘Reading, math, writing. Reading, math, writing,’ and ‘Pass the test,’ ” Manning said.
“We got so focused on the academic pieces that behavior kind of fell apart. … So we need to balance that out.”
As part of a “10 Days of Kindness” initiative this month, members of the Ladies & Gentlemen’s Club encouraged one another to perform at least one act of kindness each day.
“Go home and do a chore for Mom without her asking,” Johnston told them. “Go wash those dishes. Go take that trash out. Make your bed up, clean your room. Mom would love that.”
Johnston said she enjoys seeing former club members visit Adams as middle- or high-school students. Many – including the boy who used to have a potty mouth – continue to wear dress shirts and ties to school regularly and are commended on their good behavior.
“To this day, he’s still … the perfect little gentleman. And his mom, she just loves it,” Johnston said.
“Parents come to me and say, ‘Miss Shawntele, I didn’t think my baby was going to make it.’ Now teachers call, talking about how good and respectful they are.
“It’s really something.”
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Special series
The Wichita Eagle series “Our Changing Schools” is spending extra time in four Wichita public schools this year, including Adams Elementary, to show how the city’s schools are adapting to prepare a new generation of students.
