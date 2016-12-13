Screaming, cursing protesters end Lawrence school board meeting

The Lawrence school board abruptly adjourned a meeting amid a disruption sparked by frustration over the district’s handling of a teacher accused of making racist comments during class.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that people claiming to be members of Black Lives Matter-LFK took over Monday’s meeting, screaming and cursing near board members. The protesters also said they, not the board, were in charge of the meeting. Police responded but left at the request of a board member.
The group accused the school district of protecting a South Middle School teacher who had recently resigned. Under a settlement agreement, the district agreed to withhold the results of its investigation in exchange for a promise from the teacher that the district wouldn’t be sued. The teacher has denied the allegations.
