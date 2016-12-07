Their own blanket makes big difference to homeless students

Black Friday was blanket day for Cynthia Martinez this year.
She got a small donation to help take care of homeless kids from the Wichita school district program she runs. It was only $200, but she’s a deal-shopper outside of work, and every dollar helps.
“The story about the blankets is heart-rending,” Martinez said.
“We’ve always tried to give toys and mittens and things like that to kids, but in the last couple of years, when we’ve asked little kids what they want, they say they want their own blanket or pillow. It’s probably a security thing, where they want their own, no matter how little of anything else they have.”
So on Black Friday, Martinez turned $200 into 220 blankets to give to homeless kids who attend Wichita public schools. She’ll give the blankets along with mittens, coats, caps, toothpaste and soap.
“I wiped out all they had at Menards,” she said. “I filled my cart and got a good deal. Then I went to Wal-Mart and wiped them out, too.”
Martinez’s office identifies and helps homeless children in the school district, trying to ensure they stay in school no matter where they happen to live in any given week. She and her staff work with bus schedules, network with parents, counselors and educators, and give some food and some clothing to those who need these items.
She handed out 458 blankets last year from donation money. She hopes to match that this year.
The kids and parents she helps are all homeless, some living in cars, some in shelters, most of them couch-surfing and staying with friends or relatives.
Her office has identified 1,516 homeless children so far this year; they have found an additional 100 since last week, she said.
By the end of the previous school year, they’d identified 1,940. By the end of the year previous to that, 2,400. The numbers have declined in the past two years, she said, in part because her office has worked to identify kids in danger of becoming homeless. They then try to network with social services and other agencies to head off homelessness before it starts, she said.
Statewide, Kansas education officials identified 9,265 homeless children, 133 of them living “unsettled,” meaning on the street or in cars.
“Most people in Wichita don’t even realize this is going on,” she said.
How to help
To help the McKinney-Vento homeless education program in USD 259, contact Cynthia Martinez, cmartinez@usd259.net, or call 316-973-4670.
