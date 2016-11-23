Fort Hays State president resigns

Mirta Martin, the president of Fort Hays State University, has resigned, the Kansas Board of Regents said.
Martin took the position in 2014, appointed by the Kansas Board of Regents, according to the university website.
Mike Barnett, the university’s vice president for administration and finance, will be the acting president, the Regents said.
“The Board thanks Dr. Martin for the commitment she has made to Fort Hays State University, and offers our best wishes for her future endeavors,” said Zoe F. Newton, the chair for the regents’ board, in a prepared statement.
Before taking the job, Martin was the dean of the Reginald F. Lewis School of Business at Virginia State University, starting in 2009, according to the regents website.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
Comments