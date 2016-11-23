Need a desk or microwave? Wichita school district is selling

Looking for a television, table saw, ping-pong table or pottery wheel?
Need a computer printer, mini fridge, pop-up play tent or harpsichord?
You may be in luck.
The Wichita school district is unloading thousands of surplus items next week at a public auction in the former Dillons grocery store at 13th and Waco.
The auction, which starts at 9 a.m. Nov. 30, is open to the public. McCurdy Auction of Wichita will conduct the sale and is promoting it online.
The state’s largest school district tries to unload surplus items about once a quarter. Proceeds from the sales go into the district’s capital outlay fund, which finances building maintenance and improvements.
The list of items being auctioned this time includes restaurant equipment, tools, furniture and more.
You’ll find microwaves, a soft-serve ice cream machine, office chairs, library carts, upright pianos, glass display cabinets and a 9,000-pound car lift. There are trash cans, white boards, paper cutters, toy kitchenettes, tripods, vacuums, storage cabinets and a kiln.
And if retro electronics equipment is your thing, take note: The auction list includes record players, Kodak carousel slide trays, film reels, tape recorders, VCRs and “approximately 150 cases of unopened videocassettes.”
McCurdy will hold a preview of auction items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 29. Registration begins 8 a.m. Nov. 30, and the auction will start at 9 a.m.
For more information and a complete list of items being auctioned – including photos of many of the items – go to www.mccurdyauction.com/usd259.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
