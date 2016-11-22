Wichita schools superintendent could get $3,441 bonus

Wichita superintendent John Allison would get a $3,441 bonus if school board members approve a proposed change to his contract Monday.
The proposal also would extend Allison’s contract for an additional year, through June 30, 2019.
According to the proposal, the superintendent would be paid a 1.5 percent lump sum amount before Jan. 1. The payment would be calculated from his base salary, which is $229,408.
All other aspects of the superintendent’s contract, which was last amended in 2015, would remain the same.
Allison’s annual salary is $229,408. But his gross pay last year was $264,148, according to district documents.
In addition to his base salary, Allison receives a $750-a-month car and mileage allowance and $500 a month for “professional, civic and incidental expenses.”
In 2013, school board members voted to increase Allison’s financial package by nearly 7 percent. That year, the district began contributing an additional 6.9 percent of his salary – about $16,000 a year – into the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System on his behalf.
In 2014, when Wichita teachers received a 2 percent raise, the board voted to increase Allison’s base salary by 2 percent as well.
The latest contract extension and proposed bonus are on Monday’s consent agenda, where more routine items appear and usually are approved without discussion.
The proposal comes about a month after board members approved the 2016-17 teacher contract, which includes a $500 one-time payment – or more, for teachers eligible for longevity pay – that teachers will receive in their November paycheck.
Allison, in his eighth year at the head of the state’s largest school district, is bucking a trend of short-term school chiefs in Kanasas and nationwide. According to a 2014 survey conducted by the Council of Great City Schools, the average tenure of superintendents leading urban districts is 3.2 years.
Allison recently was a finalist for the Council of Great City Schools Green-Garner Award for outstanding leadership of a large urban school system. At the last board meeting, school board member Betty Arnold recognized Allison for the honor and thanked him for his years of service to the district.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
