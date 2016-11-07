Hutton Construction will manage district headquarters project

The Wichita school board voted unanimously Monday to select Hutton Construction as construction manager for converting the former Southeast High School into a new district headquarters.
The board selected Hutton over three other construction firms that applied for the work and made pitches late last month.
The district plans to convert the former Southeast High, at Lincoln and Edgemoor, into a new district headquarters building. The district has sold its current headquarters building at 201 N. Water to developer David Burk, and plans call for the district to vacate the building by next fall.
A seven-member selection committee interviewed four firms: Hutton, Dondlinger Construction, Harman Huffman Construction Group and Simpson Construction Services, all of Wichita.
School board member Lynn Rogers, who served on the committee, said the group was “really impressed” with Hutton’s presentation. He said the firm explained in detail how it planned to handle demolition, construction and renovation at the former Southeast High without endangering the safety of students at nearby Curtis Middle School.
“That makes them a strong recommendation for us at this point,” Rogers said.
The school board voted in September to use an approach called construction at-risk management, in which the district selects a construction manager to work with designers before various parts of the project go out for competitive bids.
It used the same process for the construction of the new Southeast High School at 127th Street East and Pawnee, the largest and most expensive project of the 2008 bond issue. Dondlinger Construction was selected over four other firms who submitted applications and made pitches for that project.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments